As Eog Res (EOG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Meridian Management Co Lifted Holding; Cabot-Wellington Has Cut Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $1.69 Million as Stock Value Declined

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 3.18 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 6.66M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 7,688 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Energy Opportunities Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 5.15% or 23,300 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc has 3,732 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt accumulated 87,042 shares. Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stralem & Com accumulated 58,350 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 14,257 shares. Moreover, Drexel Morgan And has 0.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Utah Retirement Sys reported 109,176 shares. The California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Manhattan accumulated 163,132 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares owns 161,162 shares.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 32,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,853 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70 million for 13.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 116,922 shares. Walleye Trading Llc has 90,584 shares. Creative Planning invested in 15,711 shares. Goelzer Management accumulated 239,097 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, State Bank Of Hawaii has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 10,575 shares. Usca Ria Llc has invested 0.48% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc invested in 198 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 135,968 shares. Pitcairn Co invested in 0.02% or 7,797 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 628,016 shares. Korea holds 1.04 million shares. Argent Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 7,692 shares.

