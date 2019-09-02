As Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Lowered Stake; Bb&T (BBT) Holder Linscomb & Williams Upped Holding

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 10,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 60,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 50,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 7.06M shares traded or 63.19% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 205,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 4,143 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 209,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,362 shares to 20,634 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,430 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $703.92 million for 14.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

