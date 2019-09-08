As Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined, Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $10.57 Million; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 111,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.77 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73M shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 399,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.36M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 256,143 shares to 496,179 shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 112,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 14,338 shares to 142,063 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 124,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $706.59M for 15.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.