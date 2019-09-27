As Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined, Riverpark Capital Management Has Raised Position; Hollencrest Securities Position In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Has Boosted

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,287 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 21,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 23,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 82,072 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65M, up from 58,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 2.72 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $804.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 2,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Growth Etf (IUSG) by 47,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,621 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $467.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,211 shares to 3,405 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,544 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.