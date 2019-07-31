As Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined, Grisanti Capital Management Increased Its Position by $504,165; Macquarie Group LTD Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Has Cut by $17.47 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 29.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 146,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 350,097 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.73 million, down from 496,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $152.17. About 203,143 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Met With FDA in Feb to Obtain Guidance on Regulatory Pathway for Golodirsen; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor –

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,715 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 27,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.71. About 778,021 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 7,985 shares to 670,766 shares, valued at $72.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 162,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.43 million activity. The insider Howton David T sold 30,000 shares worth $4.20 million. Another trade for 65,000 shares valued at $8.47 million was made by Mahatme Sandesh on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Global Health Limited Liability Com has 15,000 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 21,721 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 14,845 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,520 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 2,790 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Co Inc has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Balyasny Asset Management Llc accumulated 159,905 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 2,000 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Etrade Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,954 shares. Dana Investment Advisors owns 22,387 shares. Blair William Company Il owns 19,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 11,097 shares to 49,663 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 9,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,230 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.