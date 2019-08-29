As Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined, Cushing Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $1.36 Million; Aristotle Capital Management Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 418,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 9.60M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450.06M, up from 9.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 4.15M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 14,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 15,356 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 29,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 2.42 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Lc invested in 18,335 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 2.12 million shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 0.32% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory owns 5.02 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 0.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.35% or 639,200 shares. Ohio-based James Invest Research has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Allen Limited Liability holds 65,854 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Indiana-based fund reported 13,661 shares. Clean Yield has 7,016 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company reported 0.84% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Df Dent & Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 38,613 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt accumulated 303 shares. Clark Grp Inc Inc invested in 12,747 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 7,023 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 44,030 shares to 5.23M shares, valued at $543.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 23,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.67M shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 86,970 shares to 476,230 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 217,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Inc reported 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Eagle Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 61,366 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation invested in 0.1% or 207,263 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wesbanco Bancshares owns 161,162 shares. Cambiar Limited Liability Company invested in 284,092 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc has invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 59,000 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 15,083 shares. Axa has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Corbyn Investment Mngmt Md invested in 3.36% or 86,020 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 16,028 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas owns 126,350 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 109,176 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 12,027 shares in its portfolio.