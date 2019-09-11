As Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined, Beaconlight Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.04 Million; Credit Suisse Ag Has Lifted Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $83.04 Million

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 263.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 2.73 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.09 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 12.11 million shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS GROWING LOMBARD AND REAL ESTATE LENDING, DECREASING SHIPPING AND AIRCRAFT LENDING – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Huw Van Steenis is a former Schroders and Morgan Stanley banking analyst; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Boyfriend found guilty in stabbing of Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter; 16/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8.5% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Holds 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 4.19M shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 139,096 shares to 517,765 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 708,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 131,800 shares to 47,250 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) by 2.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,900 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).