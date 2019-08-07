As Eog Res (EOG) Share Value Declined, Papp L Roy & Associates Raised Holding; As Cintas (CTAS) Market Value Rose, Holder Select Equity Group LP Trimmed Position

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 90,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 680,480 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.53B, down from 771,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $256.04. About 146,515 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 16,985 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 13,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 2.85M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Invest Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,418 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 78,097 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 2,238 were accumulated by Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Company. Forbes J M Company Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.67% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Shaker Invests Limited Liability Company Oh reported 3,459 shares stake. Jcic Asset Mgmt owns 2.11% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 55,699 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Llc has 163,081 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Argent Communication, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,560 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 2.08 million shares. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated Ny holds 25,378 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 81,850 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 948,260 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co stated it has 29,309 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 5,920 shares to 33,158 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,168 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 573,528 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $99.35B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 725,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 133,921 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated holds 0.04% or 41,574 shares. Bb&T Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,965 shares. C M Bidwell & Limited accumulated 1,610 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) owns 20,619 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co invested 0.1% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Artemis Investment Management Llp accumulated 228,493 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 93,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 4 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Newfocus Financial Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 4.41% or 43,761 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invests has 0.19% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 4,760 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 1,046 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 215 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 29.91 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

