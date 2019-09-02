As Eog Res (EOG) Share Price Declined, Beaconlight Capital Upped Position; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose While Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Trimmed Its Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 6.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 19.34 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999.08M, down from 25.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 14/05/2018 – Aiming for clearer skies: Air France-KLM to name interim CEO on Tuesday; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 617,430 shares to 316,000 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Invest Grp owns 26,026 shares. Chilton Management Ltd Liability Company holds 29,140 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Intact Management reported 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lpl Lc reported 74,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Valley National Advisers owns 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 86,036 were accumulated by Sailingstone Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Manchester Mngmt Lc, a Vermont-based fund reported 24 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.17% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 45.17 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 112,846 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.83% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 4,511 are held by Caprock Grp. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 22,253 were accumulated by Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 225,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $324,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies invested in 4,446 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Da Davidson owns 57,127 shares. Capital Advsr Ok accumulated 103,771 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 0.98% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 172,479 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ntv Asset Lc reported 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pennsylvania-based Snow Cap LP has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wolverine Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Natixis has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tillar has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Telemus Capital Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Odey Asset Gru Limited has 1.75% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sequoia Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Paragon Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a Kansas-based fund reported 500 shares. At Bancorp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 43,599 shares.