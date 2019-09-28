As Eog Res (EOG) Market Value Declined, Tiedemann Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.03 Million; Intrust Bank Na Increased Altria Group (MO) Holding by $459,989

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 73.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 11,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 4,058 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $379,000, down from 15,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 9,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 26,980 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 17,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,552 shares to 27,968 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 15.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7,014 shares to 4,727 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 27,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

