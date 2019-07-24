As Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Raised Stake; As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Rose, Voya Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 12,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,144 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 131,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $87.77. About 1.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 2,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,560 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 82,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $175.61. About 599,907 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $694.09M for 10.12 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. The insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset Rech Management Ltd Llc accumulated 40,027 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 5,202 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co Delaware holds 0.01% or 810 shares. Bokf Na reported 7,574 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 21,036 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Limited Com holds 0.09% or 216,704 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Ltd owns 580 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Co reported 0.87% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Private Wealth Advsr reported 4,396 shares. Hodges Incorporated owns 5,096 shares. Stephens Ar has 36,842 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.03% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Tudor Et Al holds 50,500 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 123,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Ford (F) This Earnings Season? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 1.19M shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 403,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,798 shares to 240,761 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Schlumberger names new CEO and a new chairman – Houston Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,649 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Co holds 615,223 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company reported 0.66% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,885 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 900,020 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 2.08M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 40,593 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 7,110 shares stake. Cim Mangement reported 7,089 shares. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 71,566 shares. New York-based Cohen Steers has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cannell Peter B & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mercer Advisers Inc reported 4,000 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Lc holds 0.81% or 183,483 shares in its portfolio.