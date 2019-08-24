As Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, King Luther Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $10.57 Million; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Boosted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $6.20 Million as Stock Rose

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 111,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.77M, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35M shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 51.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 114,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24 million, up from 75,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 16,500 shares to 51,027 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 14,338 shares to 142,063 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 10,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).