As Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Position; As Yelp (YELP) Market Valuation Declined, Schaller Investment Group Has Trimmed Stake

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 1.62M shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 733,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.70M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 2.82 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott General Partners Lc invested 7.28% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Moreover, Hbk Invs LP has 0.03% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 63,054 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 64,226 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) owns 55,000 shares. Northern Trust holds 1.27M shares. 208 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,953 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 1.31 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 645,083 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 1.12 million shares. Cambiar Llc reported 152,947 shares. Creative Planning invested in 8,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.05% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.06 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 402,493 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $376.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,313 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).