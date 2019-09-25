As Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Stake by $4.76 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Upped by Lee Danner & Bass Inc

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 15,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 141,469 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 126,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 869,051 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 637.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 51,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 59,206 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 8,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 167,320 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Cheap Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Biggest Week In 50 Years For Oil – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assessing Halliburton’s Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 4,910 shares to 75,144 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc. by 23,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hardman Johnston Advisors Lc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 398,077 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability invested in 6.63M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Capital Research Glob Invsts invested in 0.25% or 19.58M shares. M&R Cap Management accumulated 2,659 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 170,079 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Corecommodity Ltd Llc reported 0.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Community Savings Bank Na holds 0.14% or 18,342 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sir Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 259,199 shares. Ally reported 0.41% stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.18% or 527,460 shares. Alethea Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Utd Advisers Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cibc World Markets holds 690,711 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 65,706 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.66% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stifel Fin Corporation stated it has 247,361 shares. Conning has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Huntington National Bank holds 0.29% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 192,090 shares. Daiwa Grp has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hartford Inv, Connecticut-based fund reported 72,576 shares. Intl Grp Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 228,791 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 122,010 shares. Cleararc has 8,670 shares. Stanley, Alabama-based fund reported 42,519 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Lc holds 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 360 shares. Sanders Cap Lc invested in 504,815 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Moreover, White Pine Inv has 1.13% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream News And The Ripple Effect Of The Drone Attack – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 308,353 shares to 288,400 shares, valued at $15.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,977 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).