As Eog Res Com (EOG) Share Value Declined, Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lifted Its Holding; Oarsman Capital Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $482,380 as Market Valuation Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 17,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 774,771 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.74M, up from 757,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.66. About 2.74 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $58.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.44. About 3.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Foolish Take: How Often Do Americans Use Voice Assistants? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Ltd stated it has 1,758 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 275,918 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 11,113 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 169 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning holds 144 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity owns 318,620 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Company stated it has 4,582 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leisure Mngmt holds 0.54% or 360 shares. 766 are owned by Lau Associate Limited Liability Company. Cadence Fincl Bank Na reported 1,255 shares. Waters Parkerson And Com Limited Liability Corp owns 300 shares. 700 are owned by Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. California-based Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Company has invested 1.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Woodstock has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 151 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 49,442 shares to 175,524 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,768 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 6,566 shares to 86,281 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC) by 34,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc reported 26,026 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser reported 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bailard reported 0.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 5,425 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Loews Corp owns 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,200 shares. Creative Planning holds 40,317 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7,358 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 242 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 32,923 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 909,994 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 19,398 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 1,600 shares.