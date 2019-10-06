As Eog Res Com (EOG) Market Value Declined, Reaves W H & Company Has Decreased Its Position; American Trust Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position in Lam Research (LRCX) by $632,995

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $233.27. About 1.08M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 51.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 182,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 173,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.12 million, down from 355,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 2.48 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 3.23 million shares or 4.17% of their US portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,790 shares. Tributary Ltd holds 4,420 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ancora Advisors Lc invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Rothschild Communications Asset Us holds 0.61% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 608,872 shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 0.32% or 17,292 shares. Kames Pcl has 1.88% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 746,569 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 19,903 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 145 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dnb Asset As reported 64,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.79 million shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 3.45 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $709.45M for 14.30 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 70,531 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $103.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 40,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $433.96 million for 19.37 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.