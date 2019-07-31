As Eog Res Com (EOG) Market Value Declined, Braun Stacey Associates Has Cut Its Stake; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holder Glazer Capital Has Upped Position

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 726,001 shares traded or 25.87% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 13,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, down from 152,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 3.55 million shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegro Merger Corp Com by 260,827 shares to 258,557 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co by 97,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,789 shares, and cut its stake in Dd3 Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $789.25 million for 15.82 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Shs Ben Int (NYSE:DHR) by 3,385 shares to 137,493 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp Com.