As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Valuation Rose, Harbert Fund Advisors Lifted by $2.86 Million Its Stake; Nike (NKE) Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Upped Its Position by $5.08 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.41M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 17,089 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 2.01 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 61,624 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 321,062 shares. Harbert Fund Advsr reported 3.03M shares. Gsa Cap Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 67,035 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 86,991 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 2.10 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 2.17 million shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 35,044 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Management holds 0% or 110 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 554,948 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zai Lab Ltd by 126,343 shares to 675,957 shares, valued at $19.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Management stated it has 2,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S&Co owns 8,220 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory Inc stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Haverford Trust stated it has 21,668 shares. Fort Washington Oh holds 0.02% or 21,035 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Com holds 18,278 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank owns 45,671 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 328,844 are held by Westpac Banking Corporation. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,835 shares. 930,482 are owned by Natixis. Hhr Asset Ltd Llc holds 308,806 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 116,218 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Com owns 19,982 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 182,548 shares.

