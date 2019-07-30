As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Valuation Rose, Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lifted by $2.86 Million Its Position; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Holds Holding in Griffon (GFF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Griffon Corp (GFF) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 53,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.87 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.49 million, up from 3.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Griffon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 109,609 shares traded. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 29.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT TAX BENEFITS RESULTING FROM TRANSACTION, EFFECTIVE PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $170 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Griffon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Griffon Corp Receives Antitrust Clearance for CornellCookson Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Receives Antitrust Clearance for CornellCookson Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON – FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ANTITRUST ACT RELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ITS UNIT OF CORNELLCOOKSON; 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Announces Clopay Building Products to Acquire CornellCookson; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: Purchase Price $180 Million; 08/03/2018 – Griffon Corp Declares Special Div; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: to Generate $200M in Rev, 15c in EPS in First 12 Months Acquisition

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 96,139 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 32,300 shares. Harbert Fund Advsrs, a Alabama-based fund reported 3.03M shares. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,446 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 438,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 3,092 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.10 million shares. 6,693 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 13,294 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc. Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Raymond James Tru Na owns 30,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 13,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 10,129 shares. 120 are held by City Communication.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 44,038 shares to 4.54M shares, valued at $91.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,546 shares, and cut its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK).