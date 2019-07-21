As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stock Rose, Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Upped Its Holding; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Valuation Declined While Nea Management Company Boosted Stake by $2.19 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 188,005 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 204,078 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 2,250 shares. D E Shaw And Company has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Parametric Port Limited Liability invested in 0% or 30,690 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 24,206 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 51,071 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 2.17 million shares. Hudock Cap Gru Limited holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 242 shares. Northern Tru owns 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 554,948 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 2.10 million shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 232,175 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,387 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 425,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 321,062 shares or 0% of the stock.

