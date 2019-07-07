As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stock Price Rose, Roumell Asset Management Upped Its Position by $1.59 Million; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Cut Its Position

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 794,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 41,893 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.84M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 84,560 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 2.10M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 321,062 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 13,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 57,748 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Kempner Capital owns 95,476 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 293,953 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 232,175 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 305 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors owns 8.14% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 3.03M shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 753 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 6,693 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Company invested in 0% or 425,306 shares. Invesco has 61,624 shares.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 0.06% or 204,873 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.34% or 210,688 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 609,918 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn holds 266,476 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Company has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Crawford Inv Counsel reported 5,180 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Com has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 49 shares. Com Of Vermont reported 2,743 shares. Jnba Advisors accumulated 0% or 115 shares. Central accumulated 1.83% or 160,000 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Missouri-based Duncker Streett & has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hudock Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.13% or 113,593 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58M for 15.00 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares to 85,847 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. 292 shares valued at $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R on Monday, February 11. On Friday, January 25 Barbagallo John A sold $2.94 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 45,000 shares. 18,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey.