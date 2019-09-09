As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Share Price Rose, Harbert Fund Advisors Boosted by $2.86 Million Its Holding; Origin Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Stake in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) as Share Value Rose

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 153,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 7,441 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 161,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 383,740 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.81M market cap company. It closed at $3.4 lastly. It is down 9.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 0% or 30,000 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 20,254 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 67,035 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 84,560 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 16,017 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 18,827 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 30,690 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 51,071 shares. Harbert Fund Advsrs has invested 8.14% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 0.02% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 2.10 million shares in its portfolio.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 63,616 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 121,222 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 53,307 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 224 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 64,600 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 22,900 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 5,073 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 28,986 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic has invested 0.76% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 74,076 are held by Aqr Management Ltd Company. Us State Bank De has 46,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 408,268 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited holds 0.01% or 204,953 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp invested 3.78% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 70,500 shares to 155,300 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).