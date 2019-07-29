As Envestnet (ENV) Valuation Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Shares Declined

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,225 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 6,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 223,808 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank owns 1,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De holds 10,268 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 266,437 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Llc invested in 27,633 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.03% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.02% or 9,766 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.06% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc has 136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 504,900 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 182,617 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 3,891 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc reported 0.04% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 379 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 3,018 shares.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $13.49 million for 70.18 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $174,918 activity. 567 shares valued at $31,038 were sold by Arora Anil on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.77 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.47% or 1.04M shares. Webster State Bank N A invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 124,708 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsr has 18,878 shares. S R Schill & Associate has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Reliance Co Of Delaware owns 27,377 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Baltimore owns 31,244 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company holds 14,095 shares. Central Bancorp And reported 24,315 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,412 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd holds 1.05% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 0.93% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 288,189 shares. 14,885 were reported by Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 29,105 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

