As Envestnet (ENV) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Decreased by $1.86 Million Its Holding; Chase Investment Counsel Stake in Global Pmts (GPN) Decreased by $2.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 10,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $154.37. About 1.96M shares traded or 29.13% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 252,483 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $13.49 million for 62.97 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares to 266,071 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,355 shares to 10,089 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 144,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

