As Envestnet (ENV) Stock Value Rose, Holder Select Equity Group LP Upped Position; Mc Donalds (MCD) Share Value Rose While Franklin Street Advisors Has Cut by $430,164 Its Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 2,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 45,354 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, down from 47,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $210.52. About 3.50M shares traded or 25.29% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 53,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 736,721 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17B, up from 683,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 84,300 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 466 shares to 11,305 shares, valued at $20.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 914,445 shares to 127,218 shares, valued at $7.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 70,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,347 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).