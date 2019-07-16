As Envestnet (ENV) Share Price Rose, Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $4.17 Million; Hartline Investment Trimmed Its Position in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) as Stock Value Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 64,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,988 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 314,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.94. About 227,804 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 62,581 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 3.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $450,827 activity. $275,909 worth of stock was sold by Arora Anil on Friday, January 25.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 95,486 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $117.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 79,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $12.97 million for 71.94 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.89% EPS growth.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 16,088 shares to 32,979 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 128,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 35.87% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.92 per share. PJC’s profit will be $17.75 million for 15.45 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.38% negative EPS growth.