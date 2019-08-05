As Entravision Communications C (EVC) Market Valuation Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Boosted Holding; Matthews International Capital Management Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Increased by $7.72 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entravision Communications C (EVC) by 41.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 431,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entravision Communications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 268,890 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 04/04/2018 – Headway, an Entravision Company, Partners with Pixalate; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entravision Communications Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVC); 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Net $13M; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q REV. $73.5M; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – QTRLY NET REVENUE $73.5 MLN VS $70.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q REV. $66.8M; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS – STARTING APRIL 23, KMCC-TV WILL AIR ALL CURRENT AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING, SERVICING LAS VEGAS NEVADA

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 318.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 85,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, up from 26,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 1.19M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 25,120 shares to 136,976 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Village Super Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 26,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,110 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold EVC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 0.19% less from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 20,056 shares. Amer Century reported 0.02% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 111,297 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 72,300 shares. Matarin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 93,038 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Co reported 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 6.27 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 3,071 shares. 75,444 are owned by Gsa Cap Llp. Invesco Ltd reported 218,457 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 108,352 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). 1.55M are held by State Street Corp.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beigene Ltd by 9,800 shares to 233,603 shares, valued at $30.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,237 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.