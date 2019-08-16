As Entravision Comm Cl A (EVC) Valuation Rose, Holder Teton Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $1.20 Million; Eam Investors Cut Its Five9 (FIVN) Stake by $372,320; Market Valuation Declined

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (EVC) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 401,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 416,470 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 817,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 172,157 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Rev $66.8M; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Rev $73.5M; 04/04/2018 – Headway, an Entravision Company, Partners with Pixalate; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Ra; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entravision Communications Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVC); 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation To Broadcast The 2018 FIFA World Cup; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q REV. $73.5M; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America; 11/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS SAYS CO IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN FORCE & OTHER DISCRETIONARY EXPENSE CUTS – SEC FILING

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 47,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 54,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 404,035 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) by 84,509 shares to 190,540 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digi Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:DGII) by 31,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold EVC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 0.19% less from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments stated it has 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Northern Trust Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Teton Advsrs invested in 0.13% or 416,470 shares. 287,522 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 95,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 13,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 22,502 shares stake. Cap Impact Advsrs holds 503,357 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 218,457 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 693,736 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Century Companies holds 0.02% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) or 5.10 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) or 13,000 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Joint Corp by 77,119 shares to 176,986 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corporation.

