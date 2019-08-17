As Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Penn Davis Mcfarland Trimmed Stake by $935,192; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Holder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Raised Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 32,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Prtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.62M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 581 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 7,387 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.85M, up from 6,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 25,341 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca stated it has 47,000 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 18,173 shares. Andra Ap holds 82,000 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement stated it has 5.45% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 20 are owned by Macroview Invest Management Lc. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.94M shares. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,088 shares. Fin Counselors Inc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 191,284 are owned by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 2.24% or 3.30 million shares. Tcw Gru reported 0.19% stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Coastline Tru accumulated 19,322 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 70 shares to 4,369 shares, valued at $366.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 1,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,839 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE).

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 16,131 shares to 166,470 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

