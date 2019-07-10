As Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Share Value Rose, Argyll Research Has Boosted by $33.60 Million Its Position; Caprock Group Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Lifted by $713,804

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.98M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56 million, up from 10.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 2.30 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,922 shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 6.85M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 3,600 shares to 1,284 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,666 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

