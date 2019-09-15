As Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Share Price Rose, United Capital Financial Advisers Boosted Position by $520,856; Oak Associates LTD Trimmed Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding by $1.14 Million

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 18,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 880,402 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.42 million, up from 861,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.36M shares traded or 51.85% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 45.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 13,455 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 24,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 819,757 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.64 million for 15.17 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 267,900 are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Pinnacle Limited, a New York-based fund reported 13,213 shares. Toth Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 41,452 shares. 8,509 are held by Westpac Banking. United Services Automobile Association has 99,385 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Security Natl Trust invested 0.35% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.79% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.01% or 2,642 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). The Maryland-based Wms Prns Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cognios Capital Ltd Com invested in 1.47% or 37,582 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 20,859 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 1,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 138 are owned by Corporation. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 7,205 shares.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 11,965 shares to 20,185 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 15,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Quest Diagnostics’s (NYSE:DGX) Shareholders Feel About The 62% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Sharecare Pre-IPO At A 60%+ Discount With Remark Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $15.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLI) by 158,542 shares to 463,583 shares, valued at $35.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,492 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.