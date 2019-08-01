As Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Market Value Rose, Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Decreased Holding; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Value Rose, Nottingham Advisors Raised by $538,056 Its Holding

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 991,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 41.19 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 billion, down from 42.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 436,224 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 511,121 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 34,758 shares to 743,280 shares, valued at $45.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 45,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,787 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 365,089 shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $76.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Dcp Midstream L.P. (NYSE:DPM).

