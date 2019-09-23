As Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Shares Rose, Edge Wealth Management Cut Holding; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Price Rose, Cqs Cayman LP Has Decreased Position

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 97,973 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, down from 109,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 3.28M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.02. About 646,806 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.80 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,751 shares to 56,217 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 115,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,793 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 121,623 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Everett Harris Com Ca reported 143,930 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & reported 19.87 million shares. Bbr Partners Lc stated it has 12,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr LP has invested 11.27% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Acg Wealth holds 28,784 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. New York-based Adirondack Tru has invested 0.07% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 0.07% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 6.06 million shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 56,860 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 10,997 were reported by Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.09% or 3.63M shares in its portfolio. 3,019 were accumulated by Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Co. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 10,446 shares. Stifel Fincl has 0.19% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 2.56M shares.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16M for 13.29 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 215,553 shares to 952,858 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp by 12,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.