As Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Stake; As Timkensteel (TMST) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bronson Point Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $870,000

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 115,249 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 billion, down from 118,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 162,304 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 44,990 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Value by 1,426 shares to 14,027 shares, valued at $845.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 99 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM).