As Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Payden & Rygel Has Decreased by $1.41 Million Its Position; China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Share Price Declined While Alliancebernstein LP Has Raised Stake

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 410,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 377,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 12,456 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 48,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.52 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 1.07 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 552,381 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $35.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 3.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91M shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,400 shares to 416,900 shares, valued at $23.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 99,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,500 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

