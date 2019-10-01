As Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Market Valuation Rose, Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $105.33 Million; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Trimmed by $29.27 Million Its Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 50.79M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47B, up from 47.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 1.76 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04M for 20.64 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,021 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors holds 734 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 289,600 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 29,672 shares. Carderock Cap Management holds 11,321 shares. Duncker Streett invested in 4,498 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership owns 1.15 million shares. Blackrock holds 16.31M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 6,303 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 50,605 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,644 shares. Int Grp Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tiverton Asset Ltd stated it has 87,704 shares. Family Firm owns 2,613 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 208,157 shares to 3.69 million shares, valued at $132.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.89 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

