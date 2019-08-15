As Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Stock Price Rose, Beck Mack & Oliver Has Boosted Its Stake; American Investment Services Trimmed Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $3.15 Million as Stock Price Declined

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 75,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 149,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 224,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 35.21M shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 16,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.36M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 3.98 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.33% or 271,536 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 18,836 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 26.76M shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.08% or 76,609 shares in its portfolio. Verity & Verity Limited Liability has invested 1.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 28,945 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Farmers Commercial Bank has 2,084 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Co Dc reported 23,040 shares stake. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 16,136 shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 14,104 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dock Street Asset Incorporated holds 0.08% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ar Asset Management Inc accumulated 39,840 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 101,154 shares. Somerset Limited Liability Com has 0.29% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,465 shares to 76,305 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 10,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,816 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares to 211,226 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Davis R M stated it has 55,286 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Fin stated it has 394,000 shares. Steinberg Asset Management invested in 223,949 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 56,994 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 68,950 shares. Advisor Prns Llc stated it has 175,124 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Df Dent owns 72,309 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.37M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy owns 4,998 shares. Blue Finance Cap Inc reported 44,326 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company reported 13,000 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank accumulated 9,273 shares or 0.37% of the stock.