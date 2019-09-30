As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Samson Capital Management Cut Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Barr E S & Co Has Cut Its Position by $1.23 Million

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 53,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 433,674 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.52 million, down from 487,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.63 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 9,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 179,427 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.53 million, down from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bank & Tru stated it has 12,437 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 172,865 shares. Navellier & Assocs invested in 0.31% or 15,103 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 1.52% or 282,355 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt holds 1.11% or 107,082 shares in its portfolio. Inv House Ltd reported 0.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 12,900 were reported by Mountain Pacific Advisers Id. Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 24,840 shares. Intact Inv Management reported 51,400 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.61% or 61,709 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance holds 1.24M shares. 309,899 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Loudon Inv Limited Liability Com reported 11,633 shares stake. John G Ullman Associate Inc holds 0.08% or 3,500 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG) by 15,824 shares to 177,206 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Shs Cl C by 2,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley sees PepsiCo as underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 2, 2018 : PEP, PAYX, LW – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: PepsiCo, Polaris Industries and Dana – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Llc owns 72,923 shares. Putnam Fl Management owns 20,555 shares. Sather Financial Gru owns 8,312 shares. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 0.32% or 9,378 shares. Spinnaker reported 101,816 shares stake. Golub Group Llc owns 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 8,310 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 455,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miller Investment Management LP stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 14,586 shares. Mai Cap reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wexford Cap Lp invested in 3.57% or 1.06 million shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 21.44M shares. Moreover, Parsec has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 13,604 shares. Wade G W And has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,193 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt owns 147,670 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio.