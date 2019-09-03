As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Energy Income Partners Lowered Its Holding by $5.36 Million; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, United American Securities Decreased Its Position by $1.18 Million

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.45. About 8.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 184,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 20.68 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601.91 million, down from 20.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 902,628 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares to 323,331 shares, valued at $64.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 32,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 19.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.88M shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners has invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inr Advisory Lc reported 71 shares stake. Alley Co holds 2.7% or 77,794 shares. Central National Bank owns 14,339 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt owns 122,072 shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.12% stake. Clark Cap Management Gp holds 1.36% or 485,043 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 6.43 million shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.38 million were reported by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp. Horseman Cap Management Limited holds 10,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of owns 476,910 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Eos Management Lp stated it has 21,620 shares. Hillsdale Inv has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,240 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 104,698 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $66.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 46,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest reported 18,860 shares stake. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,842 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Bancorp And Tru reported 87,476 shares stake. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 4.36% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Miller Mngmt Lp owns 7,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Godsey Gibb Assocs owns 8,780 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Company accumulated 23,470 shares. 61,100 are owned by Coastline Tru. Plancorp Lc stated it has 0.83% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Eagle Ridge Invest stated it has 0.16% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Adams Asset Ltd Llc reported 101,154 shares stake. Janney Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Schafer Cullen Cap invested in 0% or 8,525 shares.