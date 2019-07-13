As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Energy Income Partners Cut Position by $5.36 Million; Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake Has Lifted by Cincinnati Insurance Company

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 184,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 20.68M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601.91 million, down from 20.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 3.07M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 55,743 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Valley Natl Advisers invested in 0.06% or 1,168 shares. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 1.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Payden And Rygel invested in 1.2% or 85,600 shares. Junto Cap Mgmt LP holds 3.34% or 302,427 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 248,451 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,150 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 234,416 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Bessemer Ltd Llc holds 0.46% or 7,070 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mngmt Inc invested 2.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Skylands Cap Limited Liability stated it has 2,950 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First In holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,515 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 1.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 23,325 shares. Oarsman Capital reported 1,492 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.99 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Investment Gru Limited Liability Co reported 257,398 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.43% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). St Johns Investment Co Llc holds 0.03% or 1,289 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 2,913 shares. 10 owns 2.17% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 347,758 shares. 12.73M were accumulated by Salient Capital Advsr Ltd Co. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Co reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Advisory Group, Texas-based fund reported 10,558 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.18% or 13,100 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com has 0.48% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 190,000 were accumulated by Soros Fund Management Lc. Town And Country Financial Bank And Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company owns 50,127 shares.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 38,960 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $80.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 46,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).