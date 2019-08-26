As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Rose, Diversified Trust Co Trimmed Stake by $622,340; Institute For Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22 million, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.94. About 20.07 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 21,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 84,207 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 105,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 2.09M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,735 shares to 27,038 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,054 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28.11M shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 687,980 shares. Beach Inv Limited Liability stated it has 4,091 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Management has 1.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutler Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 6,150 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 6.41M shares or 1.99% of the stock. Chemical Bancshares holds 2.02% or 94,179 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 275,525 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. North Star Corporation reported 99,105 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 917,519 shares. Meritage Port reported 3.58% stake. Washington Tru Natl Bank invested in 81,133 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc owns 290,293 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,527 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 53,748 shares or 4.47% of its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

