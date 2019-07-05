As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Price Rose, Loeb Partners Has Cut Holding by $2.23 Million; Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Increased Boeing Co (BA) Position

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 99.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 79,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 600 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 80,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 493,924 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 67.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 3,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,630 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 5,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $355.28. About 1.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 17,130 shares to 178,771 shares, valued at $27.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,238 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Management Ca, California-based fund reported 902 shares. 740 were reported by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co. Bahl Gaynor reported 11,880 shares. Bowen Hanes & Communications stated it has 1.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 2.27M shares. Texas-based Avalon Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cannell Peter B & Com holds 3,050 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Yhb holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,060 shares. Woodstock Corp accumulated 0.23% or 3,334 shares. Moreover, Whalerock Point Prtnrs Llc has 1.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 84,027 shares. Maryland Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,720 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 8,438 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa owns 12,267 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Sit Associate Inc holds 0.53% or 43,910 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.37 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.