As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Price Rose, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.67 Million; As Eog Resources (EOG) Shares Declined, Blue Edge Capital Has Decreased by $348.36 Million Its Stake

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 9,384 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893.17M, down from 13,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 5.04M shares traded or 43.64% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 91,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 237,066 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 328,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 3.98 million shares traded or 6.13% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,110 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B. Iberiabank accumulated 0.19% or 17,275 shares. 8,304 are owned by Acg Wealth. Cap Intll Ca invested in 59,233 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,978 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 48,308 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Snyder Capital Management Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Madison Hldg reported 244,002 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 151,295 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs invested in 0.29% or 16,985 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fayerweather Charles owns 6,093 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Kepos Capital Lp owns 23,957 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value (VTV) by 15,084 shares to 235,645 shares, valued at $25.36 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard European (VGK) by 15,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Mkt Vctrs J P Mrgn Em.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

