As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Price Rose, 10-15 Associates Lifted Holding; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Arrow Financial Has Increased Its Stake by $769,284 as Stock Value Declined

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 56,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 42,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 23,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 370,797 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71 million, up from 347,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.32 million shares traded or 124.49% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.66 million shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Hillsdale reported 14,360 shares stake. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,586 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 118,181 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) LP reported 22,649 shares. Evermay Wealth Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 22,167 shares. 58,220 were reported by Rice Hall James And Associates Lc. Estabrook Mgmt has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cwm Lc holds 33,512 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California-based Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluestein R H And Comm, Michigan-based fund reported 554,336 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 0.56% or 142,865 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 63,838 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap has 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16.53M shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp New (NYSE:USB) by 14,510 shares to 35,635 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 18,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,040 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports for Amgen, Cisco & Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley holds 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 9,887 shares. 19,239 were reported by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Com. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,741 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 11,610 shares. New York-based Virtu Financial Ltd has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. Callahan accumulated 32,219 shares. 63,109 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corp. Addison Capital owns 14,772 shares. Bollard Lc accumulated 1.68M shares. Argyll Rech Ltd has 10.94 million shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department accumulated 10,500 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ckw Fin has 7,230 shares. Provise Management Grp Limited Liability owns 165,122 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise gauges demand for ATEX ethane pipeline expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Energy Transfer Investors Should Be Excited About 2020 – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.