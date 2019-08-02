As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Cut Stake by $820,381; Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Has Raised Holding

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 13,614 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 20/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 26/04/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $197.4 MLN VS $240.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Rev $197.4M; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Solutions Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Home Buyers Seek More Tech-Based Tools from Real Estate Agents

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 1.22 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 778,365 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) or 1,945 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 8,890 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 8,800 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Axa holds 0% or 29,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 12,900 shares. 2,402 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 18,720 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.05% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Moreover, Legal & General Pcl has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 2,073 shares stake.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 19.90 million shares to 16.15 million shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 976,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,510 shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

