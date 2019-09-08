As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose, Holder Rr Advisors Increased Holding; At&T (T) Stake Maintained by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94M, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 2.69M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27 million shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Simple Reasons Enterprise Products Partners Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise gauges demand for ATEX ethane pipeline expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,997 shares. Ballentine Ltd owns 0.2% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 132,721 shares. Pacific Investment holds 0.04% or 6,990 shares. Ingalls And Snyder accumulated 0.02% or 16,136 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 10,850 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Suncoast Equity stated it has 12,635 shares. Dubuque Bankshares Tru Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 2.86 million shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 9,200 are held by Mairs &. Nordea Mgmt owns 24 shares. Blackhill Capital reported 157,570 shares stake. Putnam Invs Ltd invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Diversified Tru Company has 0.12% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brazil regulator postpones action on AT&T/Time Warner – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T, Starz sign carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamlin Capital Management Lc invested in 3.13 million shares. Colony Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 97,265 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability reported 24,858 shares stake. Lynch & Associate In holds 62,445 shares. Motco holds 151,780 shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.25% or 18.39M shares in its portfolio. Signature Est & Advisors Ltd accumulated 6,588 shares. Ht Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 12,054 shares. Hilton Cap Management reported 4,512 shares stake. 2.81 million are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fincl Counselors reported 832,460 shares stake. City Co holds 1.19% or 134,462 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 3.40M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,339 shares.