As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose, Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Stake; Scout Investments Holding In Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Was Has Upped

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.65M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 66,172 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08 million, up from 63,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $322.03. About 573,548 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Acquires 33% Equity Interest in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Shin Oak NGL Pipeline – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vedanta Ltd by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 132,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 177,913 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,310 shares. Tompkins Fin Corporation stated it has 1,530 shares. West Family Investments Inc holds 5.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 694,022 shares. Coastline Trust reported 61,100 shares. Miller Investment Lp invested in 0.06% or 7,500 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.41% or 28,063 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 846,330 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.5% or 147,155 shares. 7.76 million are held by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Palladium Lc reported 8,006 shares stake. Natixis holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 8.36M shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management Inc holds 0.16% or 18,860 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 650 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WHR, ULTA, UNH – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chinese Biotech Stocks: One Huge Growth Sector Unaffected by the Trade War – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ULTA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa/Ag (NSRGY) by 9,357 shares to 167,997 shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 135,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,248 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).