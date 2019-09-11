As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sigma Planning Decreased Its Stake by $803,329; V3 Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC)

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 783,784 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 27,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 39,130 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 66,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 2.83M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp owns 16.19M shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 50,099 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw accumulated 566,930 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 524,359 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Frontier Capital Com Limited Com has 0.78% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 32,143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 148,377 shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il reported 38,285 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 61,540 shares. Qs Invsts holds 0% or 5,888 shares. Green Street Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 1.53% or 101,400 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,377 shares to 7,377 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 132,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr.