As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder American Money Management Has Boosted Its Position

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 6.06 million shares traded or 66.71% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $143.45. About 7.18 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Networks holds 0.29% or 2,631 shares in its portfolio. Charter Company owns 10,749 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Community Bankshares Of Raymore invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 79,169 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 103,842 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested 1.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Culbertson A N And holds 25,028 shares. 217,485 are owned by Bahl & Gaynor. Monetta Fin Svcs owns 15,000 shares. 14,800 were accumulated by Md Sass Investors Ser. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 1,806 shares. One Management Llc reported 30,263 shares stake. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has 436,961 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 1.81M shares. Donaldson Management Limited Com reported 41,928 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,393 shares to 37,430 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY) by 10,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,268 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,440 are held by Spinnaker Tru. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Qci Asset Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 10,443 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 109,473 shares. Muhlenkamp & Comm reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Raymond James Financial Advisors owns 1.90 million shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc stated it has 15,866 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 130,946 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo reported 58,175 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot owns 635,286 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 13.93 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Notis accumulated 17,000 shares. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Patten Group Inc reported 15,137 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.99 million shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $30.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 3.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Prn).