As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Value Rose, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $19.88 Million; Proto Labs (PRLB) Shares Declined While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.71 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 710,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 26.05M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $751.92M, down from 26.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 4.43M shares traded or 25.84% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 88.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 57,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,240 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, down from 65,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.46. About 244,108 shares traded or 20.38% up from the average. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 44,355 shares to 148,639 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Analysts await Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PRLB’s profit will be $18.28 million for 41.46 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Proto Labs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 23.86 million shares or 2.27% more from 23.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 2,394 shares. Gagnon Securities invested in 1.08% or 43,157 shares. Wasatch Advisors, a Utah-based fund reported 92,039 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 2,552 shares. The North Dakota-based Bell Commercial Bank has invested 0.18% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.07% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Amalgamated Bancorporation invested 0.01% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc owns 164,685 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mngmt invested in 0.69% or 138,272 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 574,150 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 1,557 shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Mesirow Financial Investment accumulated 0.85% or 47,065 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 41,530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management reported 53 shares stake.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15,700 shares to 67,900 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 221,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.53 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.